The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet on Monday evening to announce Naidu's candidature, according to the sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting.

Naidu, 68 and a former BJP President, met Modi and spoke with BJP president Amit Shah, the sources said.

Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao's name was also considered for the August 5 contest.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential election is Tuesday.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.