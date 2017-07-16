MV check gate closed

Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 15 - Following the orders of Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, the controversial MV check gate at Digarkhal on the Assam-Meghalaya border in Cachar district has been shut down on Thursday night. Meanwhile on Friday, officials assigned to the check gate were seen loading the necessary documents and belongings to trucks onwards Silchar. Usha Tamuli, the officer in-charge at the check gate said, “Seven officials assigned here have been attached to the Silchar office from now. We are making arrangements for transporting the necessary merchandise to Silchar.”