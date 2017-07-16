Fake voter ID card racket busted

Correspondent

KALAIGAON, July 15 - In a significant development, Udalguri police apprehended one Ranjan Pathak (28) recently at Tangla for illegally selling fake EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card). A team of Udalguri police led by Moidul Islam DSP (HQ) apprehended the youth from his cyber cafe at Bazar Khola of Tangla daily market on July 14. The youth had been selling fake voter ID cards to people against cash. According to information, Ranjan Pathak had been operating a nexus with other anti-social elements, preparing fake SIM cards, PAN cards. Police suspect that he sells EPIC to suspected Bangladeshi nationals also. A case has been registered at Tangla police station (case no.93/17) under Section 424/28 IPC.