Police sources said that the money, which belonged to the Life Insurance Corporation of India, KB Road branch here, was reportedly brought by persons of a firm engaged by the bank for depositing the amount in the bank as done on a daily basis.

The amount, which was kept inside the bank, got lost and later the CCTV footage showed a person lifting the bag with the cash from inside the bank.

The sources said that police investigation was on and were trying to identify the person seen in the CCTV footage moving away with the bag. Both the bank and LICI have lodged FIRs at the Jorhat Police Station regarding the incident.