Addressing the media on Friday, Viswanathan said that the district has registered 2206 mm of rainfall so far in this calendar year and as per forecast more rain is expected till September.

“Besides Katigorah and Silchar, Betukandi area of the district has also been hit by flood. Flood waters have damaged 269 hectares of agricultural land. The district administration will offer financial assistance of Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of as many as 398 families (14 at Kalinagar in Katigorah, 379 in Malinibeel and five in Betukandi) as per the SDRF norms,” Viswanathan informed.

Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner said that the government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for repairing and maintenance of the sluice gates in the district. Also, the Cachar district administration has sent a proposal to the government for purchasing two trolly-mounted pumps to be used to pump out water from the closed sluice gates in the district.