According to family sources, she left for college in the morning and since then has been missing. Her father Khagen Phukan filed an FIR at Doomdooma PS in the evening of that particular day. Her father also informed that she had left her cellphone, ATM card and PAN card at home.

On the other hand, Saikhowa police found a bag at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu at 10.30 am on July 10 which contained Rs 330 and the identity card of Gitimoni Phukan issued by the college where she worked.