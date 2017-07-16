Even now, 346 villages have been submerged throughout the district, out of which 114 villages are under Dhubri Circle, 8 under Golakganj Circle, 89 under Chapar Circle, 16 under Bilasipara Circle and 119 under Athani Circle respectively.

Over 1.94 lakh people have been affected by the floods even as 14 embankments have been severely damaged. Seven roads, including parts of National Highway-31 has been affected by the rise in water level.

However, under Chapar Revenue Circle, 7 relief camps have been established and 20 engine boats engaged in rescue operations. In Athani Revenue Circle, 3 relief camps have been established and 7 machine boats engaged by the administration for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, many among the flood-hit people complained that relief supplies were too meagre and they were suffering due to lack of proper drinking water facilities.