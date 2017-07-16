Flash floods caused by Lali and the Brahmaputra inundated many human habitations under Bahir-Sille, Bahir-Jonai, Rayang-Bijoypur, Gali-Sikari, Ramdham, Misamora and Somkong Gaon panchayats under Jonai revenue circle. Thus, the first wave of flood affected 70,300 people in the circle, while it inundated 12,215 hectares of standing crops.

However, the sub-divisional administration has not yet opened relief camps anywhere, but distributed relief material among the affected families.

Official sources informed that the Jonai sub-divisional administration has already distributed 755 quintals of rice, 143 quintals of dal and 45 quintals of salt among the flood-affected families. Moreover, it has mobilised and sent medical and veterinary teams to mitigate the post-flood woes of the marooned people and domestic animals in the affected areas.