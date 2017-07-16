|
Dibrugarh pays homage to RG
Bureau
DIBRUGARH, July 15 - The 40th death anniversary of Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah, popularly referred to as ‘RG’, was observed here today at a solemn ceremony at the Lakshminath Bezbaroah Park.
The function was organised by the Dibrugarh R G Baruah Memorial Committee.
Those who garlanded RG’s bust at the park and offered floral tributes included the committee’s president Dr Kamini Ranjan Baruah, secretary Ron Duarah, members Dipom Baruah and Kalyan Sonowal and leading citizens Dr Sunil Kumar Borthakur, Joy Chandra Gogoi and Anita Devi Das, among others.