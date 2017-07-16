

Purohit at the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project site,on Saturday. – UB Photos

He took stock of the prevailing flood situation in Dhemaji district and asked the Deputy Commissioner about the condition of the bridges in the flood-affected areas, including the Kumatia RCC bridge and the situation in the flood-hit villages under Dhemaji, Sissiborgaon, Gogamukh, and Jonai revenue circles.

Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati informed the Governor about the district administration’s effective and expeditious measures to reach out to the affected people. She also informed the Governor that more than 500 villages under 4 revenue circles in the district have been affected by the current wave of floods.

The Governor then discussed with Hari Prasad Mili, Executive Engineer of the Water Resource Department, Dhemaji Division, about the situation of the embankments in the district. Mili submitted a memorandum in this connection to the Governor, who subsequently directed the engineer concerned of PHE to supply adequate drinking water to the flood-affected in the district without fail.

Later, the Governor visited the Kumatia bridge and its dykes, Tengagara bridge on Ghilamara-Dhakuakhana PWD Road, besides flood-affected villages under Gogamukh circle and NHPC project at Gerukamukh in Lower Subansiri.