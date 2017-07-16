



“The need of the hour is to fight against all corrupt practices and to eradicate corruption from all walks of life and the younger generation is required to understand and realise the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who wanted to achieve a corruption-free society. The district of Darrang has a glorious history in the Freedom Struggle and the non-violent peasant uprising at Pothorughat in 1894 is a glaring example of patriotism, where 140 village farmers were brutally killed by the British. It is high time that a new revolution be started from Darrang district to fight against corruption. This is how we can pay homage to the freedom fighters,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit while addressing the birth anniversary of freedom fighter brothers Pandit Dineswar Sarma and Tankeswar Sarma organised here recently by Mangaldai Media Circle, an organisation of mediapersons of Mangaldai with the active cooperation of family members of both the freedom fighters.

Appreciating the initiative of the Mangaldai Media Circle, the Governor also made a fervent appeal to take the pledge to fight against all forms of corruption to ensure a healthy and rich nation. “I am involved with the media since quite a long time, but never have experienced such a function organised by a media organisation in memory of the freedom fighters and, this will disseminate a strong message so that the younger generation will come forward to study and realise the sacrifice of the freedom fighters in making our motherland free from the British rulers,” said Purohit during his speech. The Governor and other invited guests also released a booklet on the life and works of both the freedom fighter brothers titled, Xatikar Prahari, edited by Madhab Sarma, principal of DIET, Darrang in the function. Prior to it, the Governor and other distinguished guests offered tributes to the freedom fighter brothers with the lighting of the ceremonial lamps before their portraits.

Dr Sarbeswar Saharia, Padma Shri recipient and internationally-acclaimed organ transplant specialist, while taking part in the function as the guest of honour stated that it is only the sacrifice of the freedom fighters which compelled the British to leave India so that we could live a life with freedom. He from his personal experience highlighted the differences in day-to-day life-styles between the common people in India enjoying full freedom and that of Chinese people living under severe suppression.

Legislator of Sipajhar, Binanda Saikia, in his speech, made an assurance to construct a well-decorated memorial in the name of both the freedom fighters at their paternal village at Sipajhar. He also sought all cooperation of the members of Mangaldai Media Circle in organising the proposed national-level seminar at New Delhi on the historic peasants’ rebellion at Pothorughat on January 28, 1894. Mangaldai legislator Guru Jyoti Das also highlighted the dedication and rare sacrifices of both the freedom fighters.

Earlier in the function, anchored by mediaperson Bhargab Kumar Das, prominent physician cum social worker, Dr Nareswar Sarma spoke in details on the life, works and philosophy of both the freedom fighter brothers, of which Pandit Dineswar Sarma was the first of the State to be imprisoned during the Non-cooperation Movement in 1921 and to resign from government service while his brother Tankeswar Sarma was the first ‘Satyagrahi’ of the district. AIR artiste Pranjal Sarma with his melodious voice rendered a ‘Borgeet’ while child artiste Anwesha Goswami, great grand-daughter of eminent freedom fighter Narendra Nath Goswami enthralled the audience with a patriotic song composed in four different languages.

President of All Assam Freedom Fighters’ Association, Krishna Kanta Lahkar, Keheswari Devi, wife of Tankeswar Sarma, Uma Prabha Devi, daughter-in-law of Pandit Dineswar Sarma, Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Barman, Superintendent of Police Sreejith Thiraviam and a large number of senior citizens, women activists, students also attended the function despite adverse weather condition. The function which ended with the vote of thanks by secretary of Mangaldai Media Circle, Mayukh Goswami witnessed welcome address by Hitesh Hazarika, the president of the scribes’ body.

Meanwhile, as a part of the two-day celebration, a public function was organised on Sunday evening along the historic Borphukuri, Mangaldai where traditional lamps equal to the editions of birth anniversaries of each of the two freedom fighters were illuminated to pay homage to both of them, which was attended by several eminent senior citizens and freedom fighters including Dr Nagendra Nath Sarma, Madhab Ch Barua and Bichitra Kr Medhi.