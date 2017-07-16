The popularity of Pro Kabaddi series is growing with every season. Puneri Paltan has proven its capabilities and was amongst the top contenders for the title position last year. This year, the team will be captained by last year’s top raider Deepak Niwas Hooda and coached by BC Ramesh. Deepak Hooda has also represented the national team in the Kabaddi World Cup 2016.

The team will play its first game of this season on July 28 against U Mumba in Hyderabad.

Force Motors’ sponsorship of this indigenous sport is based on the common characteristics shared by this earthy sport and its rugged, reliable and proven vehicles like Trax range of Multi Utility Vehicles and Balwan agricultural Tractors, stated a release issued here.