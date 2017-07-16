In the U-17 years age group RNC HS School, Mukalmua defeated Milan HS School by 4-3 goal in the tri-breaker after a goalless draw.

Now, Chamata HS School and RNC HS School will represent the Nalbari district in the Pilik Choudhury and Deukon Trophy inter district school football tournaments respectively to be played at Guwahati. The summer school tournament was conducted by the office of the District Sports Officer, Nalbari, a release said.