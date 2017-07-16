However, the qualifying rounds got off today.

The national ranking tournament of the All India Tennis Association will be inaugurated by Bedanta Prasad Sarma, Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Ltd, Duliajan. The tournament is sponsored by OIL.

Somnath Manna, the ITF White Badge Official, is the Referee for this tournament.

The four top seeds are : (Boys U-12) Aayush Bhat (KA), Arunava Mazumdar (WB), Wyatt Rowan Obrien (WB), Nitish Balaji Latha Nallusamy (TN). (Girls U-12) Sidhi Khandelwal (GJ), Pari Singh (MH), Sweta Samanta (WB), Madhurima Sangram Singh Sawant (MH). (Boys U-14) Kritanta Sarma (AS), Hasit Srujan Gummuluru (AP), Leston Vaz (MH), Krishna Sanjay Waghani (MH). (Girls U-14) Ssweta Samanta (WB), Joshika Prem Kumar (TN), Kristi Boro (AS), Nimrat Kaur Atwal (CH).