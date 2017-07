The semifinals are slated for tomorrow while the finals will be played on Monday.

The semifinalists: (57-60 kg) Akshay of Haryana, Kgsnongdhankhomba of Manipur, Praveen of Delhi, Rajat Punia of SSCB; (60-63kg) Swapnil Salve of Maharashtra, Kgsn Bobosana Singh of Manipur, Kgsvijay Deep of SSCB, Kgssr Rahu of Orrisa; (63-66kg) Snishcay of Delhi, Akash Sai of SSCB, Bhupendra Rawat of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Raj of Tamil Nadu; (66-70kg) Aman of Chandigarh, Abhinab Saikiya of Assam, Kgsish Pannu of Haryana, Kgsharsh Choudhary of Rajasthan; (70-75kg) Rishav Mishra of Daman & Diu, Vinit of Haryana, Shivam Pawar of Delhi, Kgsth Sagar Meitie of Manipur; (75-80kg) Royzen Francis of Madhya Pradesh, Kgsmohit of Haryana, Kgskarandeep Singh of Punjab, Kgslakshay Chahar of Rajasthan; (Abobe 80kg) Satinder of SSCB, Kgsjaipal Singh of Punjab, Devdatta Konsan of Manipur, Kgsharsh Rana of Delhi; (44-46kg) Aman of Haryana, Selay Soy of Jharkhand, Kuldeep Shanker of UP, MJ Swaroop of SSCB; (46-48kg) Siddhart Malik of Haryana, A Sanket Goud of Maharastra, Himangshu Thapa of Assam, Anil of SSCB, (48-50kg) Lalit of Haryana, Swapnil Shinde of Maharastra, Shahrukh Khan of UP, Naoba Singh of SSCB;(50-52kg) Yuvraj Singh of Haryana, Bhavesh Kattimani of Maharastra, Jitender Kumar of UP, Ajay Kumarg of OHD; (52-54kg) T Lakhmini of SSCB, Aman of Rajasthan, Binod Kumar of West Bengal, Tehon Kong Kang of Arunachal; (54-57kg) Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand, Ankit of Haryana, Akash Gorkha of Maharastra, Lokesh Khichi of Rajasthan.