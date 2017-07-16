DERBY (UK), July 15: Skipper Mithali Raj slammed a century before left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with a five-wicket haul as India crushed New Zealand by 186 runs to storm into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup here today.
Mithali Raj
Put into bat, India recovered from an early wobble to score a challenging 265/7 in their final league match, riding on a 132-run stand between Mithali (109) and Harmanpreet Kaur (60) and a quickfire 70 by Veda Krishnamurthy.
India then produced a superb bowling display to dismiss the Kiwis for 79 in just 25.3 overs.
Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5/15) was the peak of the bowlers with her five-wicket haul, while Deepti Sharma (2/26) scalped two and Jhulan Goswami (1/14), Shikha Pandey (1/12) and Poonam Yadav (1/12) picked one each respectively.
SCORECARD
India: S Mandhana b Rowe 13, PG Raut c Martin b Tahuhu 4, M Raj c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 109, H Kaur c & b Kasperek 60, DB Sharma c Priest b Rowe 0, V Krishnamurthy run out 70, S Verma not out 0, S Pandey c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 0. Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-5, NB-1) 9. Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 265. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-21, 3-153, 4-154, 5-262, 6-265, 7-265. Bowling: LM Kasperek 10-3-45-3, LMM Tahuhu 10-1-49-1, HM Rowe 10-3-30-2, SW Bates 8-0-59-0, AC Kerr 10-0-64-0, AE Satterthwaite 2-0-15-0.
New Zealand: Bates c Krishnamurthy b Pandey 1, Priest c & b Goswami 5, Satterthwaite st Verma b Gayakwad 26, Martin c Kaur b Sharma 12, Devine c Sharma b Gayakwad 7, Perkins b Sharma 1, Green c Goswami b Poonam Yadav 5, Rowe b Gayakwad 4, Kerr not out 12, Tahuhu c Goswami b Gayakwad 5, Kasperek b Gayakwad 0. Extras: (nb 1) 1. Total: (all out; 25.3 overs) 79. Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-7, 3-27, 4-51, 5-52, 6-57, 7-62, 8-62, 9-67, 10-79. Bowling: J Goswami 5-1-14-1, S Pandey 5-1-12-1, DB Sharma 6-0-26-2, RS Gayakwad 7.3-1-15-5, Poonam Yadav 2-0-12-1. – Agencies