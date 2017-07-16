

Mithali Raj Mithali Raj

Put into bat, India recovered from an early wobble to score a challenging 265/7 in their final league match, riding on a 132-run stand between Mithali (109) and Harmanpreet Kaur (60) and a quickfire 70 by Veda Krishnamurthy.

India then produced a superb bowling display to dismiss the Kiwis for 79 in just 25.3 overs.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5/15) was the peak of the bowlers with her five-wicket haul, while Deepti Sharma (2/26) scalped two and Jhulan Goswami (1/14), Shikha Pandey (1/12) and Poonam Yadav (1/12) picked one each respectively.

SCORECARD

India: S Mandhana b Rowe 13, PG Raut c Martin b Tahuhu 4, M Raj c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 109, H Kaur c & b Kasperek 60, DB Sharma c Priest b Rowe 0, V Krishnamurthy run out 70, S Verma not out 0, S Pandey c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 0. Extras: (B-2, LB-1, W-5, NB-1) 9. Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 265. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-21, 3-153, 4-154, 5-262, 6-265, 7-265. Bowling: LM Kasperek 10-3-45-3, LMM Tahuhu 10-1-49-1, HM Rowe 10-3-30-2, SW Bates 8-0-59-0, AC Kerr 10-0-64-0, AE Satterthwaite 2-0-15-0.

New Zealand: Bates c Krishnamurthy b Pandey 1, Priest c & b Goswami 5, Satterthwaite st Verma b Gayakwad 26, Martin c Kaur b Sharma 12, Devine c Sharma b Gayakwad 7, Perkins b Sharma 1, Green c Goswami b Poonam Yadav 5, Rowe b Gayakwad 4, Kerr not out 12, Tahuhu c Goswami b Gayakwad 5, Kasperek b Gayakwad 0. Extras: (nb 1) 1. Total: (all out; 25.3 overs) 79. Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-7, 3-27, 4-51, 5-52, 6-57, 7-62, 8-62, 9-67, 10-79. Bowling: J Goswami 5-1-14-1, S Pandey 5-1-12-1, DB Sharma 6-0-26-2, RS Gayakwad 7.3-1-15-5, Poonam Yadav 2-0-12-1. – Agencies