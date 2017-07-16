Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister exuded hope that with the introduction of ‘Smart Classroom’ using the integrated community computer sets, known as K-Yan (Knowledge Yan), it would give a big push to State’s education sector ushering in a bright future for the coming generation.

He informed that the ‘Smart Classroom’ project was undertaken through a tri-partite agreement between State’s Education and IT Departments and EdCIL (India) Limited, a Govt. of India enterprise. As per the agreement, the project would be introduced in the State-run primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the coming three years.

In the first phase, 713 government-run schools across the State including 100 higher secondary, 182 secondary, 178 upper primary and 253 primary schools will be covered, informed the Chief Minister. So far, 21 master trainers and 1,097 teachers have been imparted training on ‘Smart Classroom’ project.

The Chief Minister said it might take some time for the teachers to familiarize themselves with the electronic teaching devices and might face some problems. But with time such trivial issues can be overcome when we understand the myriad advantages the use of technology in classroom teachings offers.

Khandu appreciated the efforts of EdCIL and State Education Department for creating a rich content of information in the K-Yan device as teaching aid for students from Kindergarten to Class XII. He informed that content for Hindi teaching will be completed by August this year.

The teaching device uses rich multimedia platform that can display visual contents using videos and pictures, which will empower both teachers and students in their teaching-learning process.

He announced that from this year onwards, board exams will be introduced for class V and class VIII. Through such system, he hoped that it would bring in sincerity among teachers, students and parents. He said that education cannot be left alone to teachers and students but emphasized on the role of parents as well. He said a collaborated effort of teachers, students and parents is must for quality education for children.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok said that education has come a long way from traditional classroom teaching to the introduction of smart classrooms.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized on backup plan for successful implementation of smart classroom and assured State Government’s support in creating such infrastructure and facilities.