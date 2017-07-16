It said that the meeting of the CLP, chaired by its leader Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla was held in Aizawl.

The ruling Congress has 34 legislators in the 40-member state legislature while the Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has five MLAs and its junior partner the Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) has one legislator. MNF legislators would vote for the NDA candidate Ram Nath Govind, MNF MLA Lalruatkima said.

The MNF is a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which supports the NDA Government at the Centre.

The lone MPC legislator Lalthanliana was not available for comment as he was out of station and the party leaders said that the matter was yet to be decided. – PTI