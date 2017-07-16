Although there are some lingering border problems between India and Bangladesh like crossing over of militants, anti-social elements, smuggling and border crimes, but both New Delhi and Dhaka have not let these problems come in the way while strengthening relations.

This bonhomie was visible today when the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) held the first joint press conference here at the end of the four-day bilateral border coordination meeting.

BSF’s Inspector General (Meghalaya Frontier,) PK Dubey and BGB’s Additional Director General, (Sarail Region,) Mohd Zahid Hasan together spoke about the problems openly, as well as the cordial relationships the two forces share.

“India, Bangladesh shares common culture, history and heritage. We share common pain and pleasure. We cannot forget the supreme sacrifice of the people of India in achieving Bangladesh’s freedom,” Hasan said.

He said both the BGB and BSF are aware of the history and the heritage and are entrusted with the “demanding responsibilities of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border areas.”

“We understand the importance of these engagements which will enable us to resolve issues concerning the border guarding forces in a faster way,” he added.

The confidence in the relationship could be further understood from Dubey’s statement when he said, time has come to take decisions at the ground level, to solve minor problems, without always seeking approvals from higher ups.

“It is important to believe in dealing things at the ground. Referring issues to Ministry or headquarters is very easy thing to do. Taking a decision requires a little courage and conviction,” Dubey said.

He went on to add: “we are required to take certain decisions without depending too much on the higher ups. This should be our attitude.”

Meghalaya shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh. There are patches, which is yet to be fenced. It is these gaps that criminals and militants take advantage of and commit crimes and cross over.

Hasan said that all the current and pending border issues were discussed during the conference. He said the assurances made by the two sides during the meeting must be implemented by the ranks and files of the two forces quickly.