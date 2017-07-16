The landslide occurred in the morning about 200 meters away from Viswema village, a police officer said. Traffic movement came to a standstill since 70 meters of the road was washed away by the landslide. National Highway 2 happens to be the lifeline of Manipur since all goods vehicles, passenger vehicles and supplies reach the State through this route.

The villagers have constructed a temporary footpath after the landslide so that people could cross the affected portion. The villagers also started helping stranded commuters by carrying their baggage from one side to the other. Efforts were on to repair the road with the help of Border Road Task Force, the police officer said. – PTI