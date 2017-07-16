Jayentakumar appealed to the people not to panic, saying that the disease has been overcome in the past. “Now people are more conscious and aware of the disease.”

The Minister said: “The person was admitted in a private hospital on July 4 on being suspected of suffering from swine flu. His samples were sent to Mumbai for analysis on July 10 and on July 14 he tested ‘positive’ for the disease. The patient is lodged in the ICU of the private hospital.”

He said that all government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to be prepared to cope with any situation, adding that health officials are in close contact with the private hospital where the swine flu patient is lodged. The Minister said that the Health department has done everything possible to prevent an outbreak of the disease.

Directors of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and JN Institute of Medical Sciences, RK Dinesh and Deven Laishram respectively, said that isolation wards have been opened for suspected patients of this disease. However till date, no patient has been admitted. Government sources said that as Manipur has been reeling under floods, proper attention has not paid to preventive measures against swine flu. Rearing of pigs is a common practice in the hilly and valley areas of the State. – IANS