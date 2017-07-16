The programme was inaugurated by former Director of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC), KC Bhattacharyya.

In his speech, Bhattacharyya spoke on the solar system and also on Aryabhatta, the first in the line of the great mathematicians from the classical age of Indian mathematics and astronomy. Dr RK Barman, Head of the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Science and Technology Division, and Basudev Mandal, Project Coordinator of the Regional Science Centre were also present in the inaugural session.

The programme highlights included interactive session with the coordinators, discussion on the activities of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, science and technology-based experiments, training on using telescope and sky observation. Discussions were also held on the role of science and mathematics facilitators in the schools of Assam, innovation and technology generation, financial management of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, intellectual property rights (IPR) and its utilities, biological science, etc.

ASTEC project scientists Dibyakanta, Mriganka Borah, Rahul Tamuli, Dipamani Baishya, scientist B of the ASTEC PIC Debasish Dutta, ASTEC scientific officer Biman Chandra Barua, senior education officers of the Regional Science Centre Ramendra Medhi and Premadhar Das and science facilitator of the Lal Singh Academy School Sivaprasad Upadhyaya, BJ Girls’ High School mathematics facilitator Rajkrishna Deka were the resource persons in the programme.

In all, 21 new block coordinators of the Aryabhatta Science Centre from the districts of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri took part in the programme.

Dr AK Mishra, ASTEC Director, addressed the concluding function of the programme as the chief guest. In his address, Dr Mishra underlined the role of the Aryabhatta Science Centre in removing superstition from the rural society of the State.

He also distributed certificates among the participants in the programme.