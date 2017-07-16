Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 15 - The All Assam Retired Teachers-Employees Association has submitted a memorandum to the Anomaly Committee of the Seventh Assam Pay Commission.
The association’s president Pradep Kumar Bora and general secretary Khagen Deka said that the previous pay commission had recommended the same hike for both working and retired teachers-employees. However, the Seventh Pay Commission has recommended different hikes for the two sections. The association opposed this ‘discrimination’.
In the memorandum, the association also listed a few other demands.