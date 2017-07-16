Releasing the 630-page volume edited by Prof Pona Mahanta, Dr Bora described it as a document of high standard which should be preserved. Earlier, the function was inaugurated by DN Chakrabartty, who highlighted the contribution of Goswami to the socio-cultural life of the State over the years.

Goswami who turned 85 was felicitated on the occasion by 21 organisations including the Guwahati Press Club and the Media Trust. The function was attended by Kanaksen Deka, Harekrishna Deka, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Khagen Deka, Lila Mahanta, Hem Bhai, Prabhat Mahanta among other dignitaries. The Guwahati Satra Mahasabha presented a borgeet on the occasion.