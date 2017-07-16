He urged the stakeholders to adopt measures so that unscrupulous elements, especially traffickers, do not succeed in taking advantage of the situation and coerce poor and desperate parents, besides the susceptible young girls and boys.

Satyarthi, founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), a movement dedicated towards protection of children and ensuring them education, and is credited to have rescued and rehabilitated thousands of children across the country, urged the government to do everything possible to ensure that the tragedy does not end as a humanitarian disaster.

As per an estimate of the Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, nearly six lakh children have been directly or indirectly affected during the current wave of flood in Assam.

“Let us protect them,” the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner told The Assam Tribune during an exclusive communication. Satyarthi further said that since floods devastate people almost every year in Assam, the process to provide relief and rehabilitate those affected must be institutionalised.

“Two urgent steps need to be taken. First, rehabilitate and protect children who have been orphaned or separated from families. Second, provide livelihood opportunities to displaced people,” Satyarthi said.

“It is very depressing to see that Assam is being ravaged again by floods. Natural disasters always lead to human suffering. It is children who become the most vulnerable victims,” he opined, adding, “Many lose families, homes, schools and a sense of safety. They become prey to vicious child trafficking gangs who already operate with impunity in many parts of east and north-east India.”

Satyarthi further said, “It is, however, heartening to see the Chief Minister taking prompt and proactive steps to help the victims. I hope the entire State administration follows it up.”