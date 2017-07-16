Youth kills his cousin

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, July 15 - In a tragic incident, Riju Ali (22) of Majoligaon, Dharapur accidentally killed his cousin brother Izaz Ali (24) today. According to the police, a heated argument was taking place between Riju and his father over a certain issue, and when Izaz interfered, Riju hurled a brick at his father, which accidentally hit Izaz on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injury. After the incident, Riju fled the area and is now absconding. The police are trying to nab the culprit.