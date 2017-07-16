One held in scribe assault case

Correspondent

JORABAT, July 15 - One of the four miscreants who had beaten up and robbed mediapersons on the night of July 13, was arrested by Khanapara Police today. Interestingly though, the Officer-in-charge of Khanapara Police Station who had initially not shown any interest in going after the culprits, swung into action and nabbed Kaalu (Akash Lapang), one of the four miscreants, from his residence only after the SP of Ri-bhoi district instructed him to act.