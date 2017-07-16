This annual event has been the largest gathering of Assamese people outside India. This year also there was a host of programmes spread over three days, including various cultural performances by children and adults alike. Acclaimed and rising star singer Padmanav Bordoloi of Guwahati was the main guest artiste invited from Assam this year. He gave a splendid performance, singing in various genres in his inimitable style to the delight of the gathered crowd.

Jeeveetha Seal was another invited artiste from Assam. There were a host of other invited North American Assamese artistes including Robin Goswami, Jayanta Pathak, Gayatri Sarma and others who enthralled the audience with their performances.

A couple of general public awareness talks and a panel discussion-cum-seminar on the topic, ‘Present Socio-economic Scenario of Assam’, was also held during the event.

The Chief Minister of Assam was invited by the host committee earlier but the could not make it due to prior engagements and congratulated AANA, the organisers and the participating people through a video message played during the inauguration ceremony.

The event was covered by ATN TV network of Toronto. Members of the Assamese community of Toronto volunteered as the host committee and were led by Jib Talukdar of Whitby, Ontario, as the Chairperson. The event also coincided with the 150th anniversary celebrations of Canada and concluded successfully on July 2.