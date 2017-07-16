For the purpose, four teams have been constituted by the Deputy Commissioner. Each team is headed by an ADC. There are officials from the health and family welfare department, food safety officers, drug inspectors, officers from the Pollution Control Board and the Fire and Emergency Services in each team.

The teams will inspect various aspects, including pollution control norms, hospital waste management protocol, waste disposal, food related issues, fire and emergency services, safety of radioactive materials, ICU ramp, drug-related issues, etc. The teams inspected three hospitals today. The exercise is likely to be completed by July 21.

Deputy Commissioner M Angamuthu said the inspection drive is an annual exercise. “We have to check all the infrastructure, treatment facilities, facilities for patients, charges, canteen facilities, safety measures, etc. Once we get the reports from the teams, we will take action in case there are any lapses on the part of the hospital authorities,” he said.

The administration is targeting to inspect around 110 private health care institutions. The DC warned that in case of any major lapses, the licences of the hospitals might be cancelled.

The teams will focus on security measures in the hospitals and biomedical waste management. There have been frequent complaints against some city hospitals, particularly with regard to biomedical waste management, security measures and treatment charges.