An AASU statement said here this evening that the above assurance was given by Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia to its delegation while holding a discussion on the Paper Mill, opening of which is one of the assurances given in writing by the Government in a clause of the Assam Accord.

The Chief Secretary asked the Additional Chief Secretary, who is in-charge of the Industries Department, to make all the necessary preparations in this regard. The State government will hold another discussion with AASU to apprise it of the progress made in this direction, said the student body quoting the Chief Secretary.