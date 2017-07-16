The system will act in tandem with the ongoing Crime and Criminals Tracking Systems (CCTNS) and will ensure quick data transfer among different pillars of the criminal justice system, and, at the same time, bring transparency, besides saving time.

A decision has already been taken at the policy level to move the Ministry of Home Affairs to include Assam as a pilot state under ICJS, which will bring the various components of the justice delivery system closer like never before.

Home Commissioner LS Changsan told The Assam Tribune that very soon the State government will write to the Union government to include Assam as a pilot state for the project.

Already, a few other states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have been chosen for the ICJS pilot project.

Changsan further informed that the project of e-prison will soon begin in the State with Guwahati and Sivasagar jails. The concept of e-prisons will be replicated in other jails as well, starting from the central jails.

The technical support for the project is being provided the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the connectivity part will be looked after by the BSNL.

“We will soon go ahead with the pilot projects in Guwahati and Sivasagar,” Changsan said, adding that various committees formed to supervise the project are working on it.

Meanwhile, sources informed that enumeration works have already begun in some central jails as part of the programme.