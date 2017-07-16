

Managing Director of the Assam Tribune Group of Publications PG Baruah and others paying tribute to RG Baruah on his death anniversary, at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Saturday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Also known as the architect of modern Assam, RG was a visionary and a pioneer in his own right, who made immense contributions to various spheres of public life, from journalism, sports to culture.

In Guwahati, the RG Baruah Smriti Rakhya Samiti observed the day by organising a tribute-paying programme in front of the life-size statue of RG on the southern bank of the Dighalipukhuri around 8 am, where floral tributes were paid by the family members and admirers.

Bhuban Lahkar, general secretary of the committee, compered the proceedings and threw light on the unparalleled contributions made by RG towards the uplift of society.

PG Baruah, son and Managing Director of the Assam Tribune Group of Publications, initiated the tribute-paying proceedings, followed by SG Baruah, grandson and Director of the Assam Tribune Group and Ragini Baruah, great granddaughter and journalist.

Writer and cultural activist Naren Hazarika, while recalling RG’s contributions, said, “RG’s contributions epitomise work ethics and dedication. His life and works would continue to inspire generations to come. The newspapers and the publications of the Assam Tribune Group, which RG founded, are a testimony to that.”

Social worker and broadcaster Arati Kalita recalled her childhood memories with RG and hoped that his legacy in the form of his work ethics continues to be the guiding light of the society.

Hiranya Barman of Asom Bani said that RG had a global outlook and his contributions cannot be described in words. He said that commemorating RG’s death anniversary, the Assam Tribune Sports Club is organising a State-level essay and drawing competition.

Cultural activist Anjan Hazarika also spoke about RG’s contributions.

The Assam Tribune Sports Club also observed the death anniversary of RG Baruah this evening. The programme started with paying of floral tributes. Several members of the club, including Jiten Kalita, Dhirendra Dutta and others, spoke on the life and contributions of RG. The programme was compered by Debashis Sinha.

Meanwhile, the members of the club expressed their gratitude to Rekha Baruah, one of the Directors of the Assam Tribune Group, for donating 50 books to the club library.