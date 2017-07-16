Replying to a question on Jadhav's case, a military spokesman said the Army chief was reviewing the proceedings of the case and would take a decision on the mercy appeal on merit, GeoNews reported.

Radio Pakistan quoted the spokesman as saying that Gen Bajwa's decision would come "at the earliest".

The official said the decision "will be based on justice", the state-run radio reported.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, which later rejected his mercy appeal, on charges of spying and fomenting terrorism in Balochistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied requests to provide New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.