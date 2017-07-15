However, giving a latest update on the entire issue, Deputy Superintendent of the MC&H, disclosed before this Correspondent that following complaints from various sources regarding the mismanagement of the medical college, an inspection team from the Health department comprising Principal Secretary, Health, Government of Assam, Samiran Sinha and Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Anup Kumar Barman visited the medical college on July 5.

During their visit they found 66 doctors out of the 142 doctors of various departments absent besides mismanagement of funds by the authority of the medical college. Based on this, the Health department suspended three doctors including Dr Apurba Nath, Dr Saitendra Das and Dr Suranjana Chaliha Hazarika while the principal of the college, Dr Madhurjya Kumar Thakur, who was earlier mentioned as suspended in the July 14 issue of this newspaper, was actually transferred to the original place of his posting in Barpeta Fakkaruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital.

It needs mention here that after the retirement of the former principal of the medical college, Dr Madhurjya Kumar Thakur, who was the Professor of Radiology department of Barpeta Medical College had joined TMC&H as the principal on January 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, the common public coming to the hospital for the treatment said that due to certain activities of some of the errant doctors, the poor people used to face many unwanted situations. “Now we are hopeful that after this incident a change will come, thereby benefiting the common man. We heartily welcome the steps taken up by the department concerned as this will put a positive impact on the hospital,” people said.