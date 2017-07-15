According to reports, altogether 50 villages of Palasbari, Goroimari, Chamaria, Nagarbera and Hajo Revenue Circles in the Kamrup district with a population of over 50,000 have been affected in the current flood. Today, the overall flood situation has improved slightly in the Palasbari LAC giving a sigh of relief to the flood-hit people.

Highly-placed official sources informed that the people of the flood-affected villages under Goroimari Revenue Circle have been shifted to the relief camps. Similarly, 80 per cent people under Palasbari Revenue Circle have also been provided temporary shelters at Bhurakata, Bhatkhowadia and Bardia.

A group people, while sharing information on the vagaries of flood, claimed that around 15,000 cattle are facing acute shortage of fodder as all the grassland areas have been submerged by flood waters.

“Despite repeated request from various organisations, the people under Goroimari, Palasbari, Hajo, Nagarbera and Chamaria Revenue Circles in the Kamrup district are yet to get proper relief,” they claimed.

Pranab Kalita, MLA of Palasbari LAC, along with Circle Officer of Palasbari Revenue Circle, Sushapna Kakoty visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, disappointed with the poor relief operations, the people in the areas have criticised the State government. “The need of the hour is to provide adequate relief for the people, but strangely enough, the State government has failed completely in this regard,” they alleged.