All total 78,799 people and 12,321 hectares of agricultural land have been hit by the flood. The flood related toll has shot up to two. The deceased have been identified as Sumaya Khatun (5) and Ganesh Nath (55).

The local MLA Piyush Hazarika, DC, Morigaon Hemen Das including other officials today visited the flood-affected Pokoria mouza.

Meanwhile, the district administration today distributed relief materials which includes 418.32 quintal of rice, 78.79 quintal dal, 23.63 quintal salt, 1.50 quintal wheat brand and 1,300 terpoline sheets at 43 relief camps set up at Manaha, Mayong and Pokoria mouzas in Mayong Revenue Circle.