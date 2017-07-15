

Governor Banwarilal Purohit talking to flood-affected people at a village in Lakhimpur district on Friday. – UB Photos

Purohit visited Nowboicha revenue circle which has bore the brunt of floods rendering hundreds of people homeless.

He visited temporary relief camps where flood-affected people have taken shelter and enquired about the relief materials being provided to them and asked the district administration to expedite distribution and to reach out to the affected people.

Purohit asked Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan to provide adequate quality of relief materials including baby food and asked him to take care of the medical emergencies of the camp-inmates. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to keep his men and materials ready to face the situation aftermath flood and keep the disinfectants ready to avert any epidemic.

He directed the administration to deploy doctors and para-medical staff for the camp inmates.

The Governor also visited areas around the Ranganadi and assessed the extent of damages caused by the current wave of flood.

He visited Bogolijan village and visited the site where there was a breach on the embankment.

Purohit asked the Deputy Commissioner to convene a meeting on Saturday with all the line departments and NEEPCO officials to find out ways and means to repair and strengthen the embankments and reduce the sufferings of the flood-affected people.

The current wave of flood have hit five revenue circles affecting more than two lakh people in Lakhimpur necessitating the administration to set up eight relief camps and 61 distribution centres.