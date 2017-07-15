

Abhinab Saikia (in blue) after defeating Sachin of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the lightweight (57-60kg) category, Sombhadur Pardhan of Assam got the better of P Venkat of Andhra Pradesh while in the featherweight (54-57kg), Diganta Rabha defeated Sumit Rai of Bihar. In the light flyweight category (46-48kg), Himanshu Thapa beat Shushil Punn of Uttarakhand, while Abhinab Saikia got the better of Sachin of Jammu and Kashmir in the light middleweight (66-70kg) category.

H Bhimjit Singh of Manipur defeated Assam’s Volen Borgohain in their bout of the light bantamweight (50-52kg) category, while another local player Harikesh Pradhan went down in the light welterweight (60-63kg) category.