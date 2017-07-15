Sports Reporter GUWAHATI, July 14 - Four Assam boxers progressed into the next round of the 1st Junior Boys National Boxing Championship at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium at the RG Baruah Sports Complex here today.
Abhinab Saikia (in blue) after defeating Sachin of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the lightweight (57-60kg) category, Sombhadur Pardhan of Assam got the better of P Venkat of Andhra Pradesh while in the featherweight (54-57kg), Diganta Rabha defeated Sumit Rai of Bihar. In the light flyweight category (46-48kg), Himanshu Thapa beat Shushil Punn of Uttarakhand, while Abhinab Saikia got the better of Sachin of Jammu and Kashmir in the light middleweight (66-70kg) category.
H Bhimjit Singh of Manipur defeated Assam’s Volen Borgohain in their bout of the light bantamweight (50-52kg) category, while another local player Harikesh Pradhan went down in the light welterweight (60-63kg) category.