172 pigs die of swine fever



AIZAWL, July 14 - The outbreak of classical swine fever in Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai town had claimed the lives of 172 pigs and piglets till date, Champhai District Vawkvulh Association (CDVA) or the association of people engaged in piggery leaders today said. CDVA leader Siammawia said over phone that the disease was yet to be completely contained. The State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has confirmed that the cause of the pig deaths in Champhai was due to classical swine fever. – PTI