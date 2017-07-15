NPF spokesperson Kikon confirmed that the decision was made after a marathon meeting held at the CM’s residential office in Kohima yesterday.

He said the NPF Legislature Party along with the NPF central party leaders at the meeting took into serious consideration the interest of the Nagas in general and the party in particular while revoking the suspensions. This was to facilitate true reconciliation and for better understanding within the party, he stated.

Kikon also affirmed that NPF was intact and said the party took the decision with the hope that the “agitating friends” would reciprocate positively. He assured that the NPF Central body would not create any kind of hurdles/interfere in bringing about reconciliation.

The 10 MLAs were suspended on July 8 while Lok Sabha MP and former CM Neiphiu Rio was suspended on May 17, 2016.