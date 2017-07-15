Meghalaya Govt to set up AMRIT pharmacies Staff Correspondent SHILLONG, July 14 - Meghalaya Government signed an agreement here today with a private company to establish Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy outlets in the Government hospitals in the State.
The AMRIT pharmacies would first be set up in Shillong Civil Hospital and then at Ganesh Das Government and Maternal and Child Health Hospital here in the State Capital. Similar outlets would be then set up at different Government hospitals in the districts.
AMRIT pharmacies will sell both drugs and implants at a discounted price based on authentic prescriptions from doctors.