Mizoram Govt to give water tanks to BPL families



AIZAWL, July 14 - Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today said the State Government would continue to distribute water tanks to the BPL families. The CM, who is also the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee president while addressing party workers here said wanter tanks would be distributed to poor families for rain water harvesting, a press release said. He also said that the government would continue to give financial assistance to selected families under the New Land Use Policy (NLUP), the flagship programme of the ruling Congress party. – PTI