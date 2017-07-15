

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh being welcomed on his arrival at Churachandpur on Friday. – Photo: Newmai News

The Cabinet meeting which lasted about three hours was held at District training centre hall in the hill town and was attended by Cabinet Ministers.

Earlier, the CM, Cabinet Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries and officials were accorded a warm welcome by the people of the district.

The Chief Minister was stopped at Kangvai and Molnom and warm welcome accorded to him by the villagers, local clubs, students and women bodies. People from various villages stood in line on both sides of the road to welcome the Chief Minister and his team.

The Chief Minister was also felicitated by the District Administration and people of Churachandpur at District Training Centre hall. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is a historic day for the new government as the first-ever Cabinet meeting outside Imphal is being held today at Churachandpur district.