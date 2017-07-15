|
Bike lifter held, sent to jail
Correspondent
JALUKBARI, July 14 - Abusama Ali (24) alias Kiran Ali, involved in several cases of bike theft from Jalukbari area here, is finally in the police net.
After his arrest by Kharupetia police on July 8 and imprisonment in Darrang Jail, Abusama was brought here by police yesterday and produced before the court here today. The court sent him to judicial custody.
A bike was recovered from Abusama at the time of his arrest. Police probe is on and many more bike reveries are expected.