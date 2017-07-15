Parijat Academy is a non-profit school that was established in 2003 with just four students. Today it has more than 500 tribal students from nearby forest villages who receive free education there.

At the outset, Swabera Islam, former principal, KC Das Commerce College, Guwahati, addressed the students and explained the purpose of the programme.

Supported by Nazmeen Anam, museum curator, a quiz programme was conducted by Farzana Begum, research officer, Tribal Research Institute, Guwahati, that covered various aspects of Islam with focused emphasis on various festivals observed by the followers of Islam.

It also helped remove misconceptions about Islam and enhance the knowledge of the children about the various practices followed by the Muslims.

While the winners of the quiz programme received attractive prizes, every other child got an Idi, the ritual gift a child gets from an elder member of the family during Idd.