The seven-member delegation of the forum noticed that the drinking water containers in the cages were dry. Deer were licking the wet mud in thirst, the delegation observed.

According to the forum, the hippopotamuses were also kept in a very unhygienic condition. Similar was the condition of the crocodiles. “The condition of the cages has been deteriorating day by day. There is only one permanent cleaner at the zoo at present. The X-ray machine in the zoo hospital is lying defunct. Many animals were staring at death,” the forum said.

The forum is in the process of drafting a memorandum to the State government on the plight of the zoo. Forum’s secretary Rajkumar Baishya said the first executive meeting of the forum will be held on July 17 next.