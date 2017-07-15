Minister reviews prices of essential commodities

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 14 - A meeting was held at the Guwahati Circuit House today under the chairmanship of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rihon Daimary who reviewed the existing stock and prices of essential items in the city. The meeting was attended by Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu, representatives of the Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and senior officials from the Kamrup (Metro) district administration and the Food and Civil Supplies Department. It was decided in the meeting that a decision would soon be taken to remove import duty on sugar to provide succor to consumers. The Minister said the State Government would request the Railway authorities to start an initiative so that unloading of products near markets becomes easier. Daimary also called upon the traders to maintain stock levels and ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities in the ongoing flood season.