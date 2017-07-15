Trilok Singh, a Pratidin Time correspondent and Bijoy Ghosh, an Assam Talks correspondent from Jorabat were capturing videos of the fire in the 9th Mile market area last night when they were obstructed by four miscreants. The miscreants even thrashed and robbed the correspondents.

Trilok Singh sustained minor injuries and his DSLR camera, a halogen lamp and a gold chain which he was wearing, were snatched away by the miscreants. Ghosh somehow managed to run away. Police and CRPF personnel soon appeared on the scene, but the miscreants managed to flee.

An FIR was lodged and case was registered this morning at Khanapara Police Outpost.

Two of the four miscreants have been identified by the locals as one Kaalu of 9th Mile and the other as Lymbu. The Jorabat branch of AASU, Indian Reporters Association, Jorabat Journalists’ Union and Assam Sangrami Chatra Sanstha have condemned the attack on the journalists and threatened to launch a protest programme if the police fail to take strict action against the culprits within 24 hours.