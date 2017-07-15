Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed a delegation of the association led by secretary Dr Kukil Borah and assistant secretary Gagan Nath that services of the non-sanctioned college teachers would be regularised against the existing vacancies soon.

The education department has decided to adjust the services of the non-sanctioned college teachers against 150 vacant posts, while 450 others would be fresh appointees.

Meanwhile, advertisements have been published to fill up 289 vacant posts of teachers in various colleges. In a statement, the association hoped that the two-decade-old demand by the non-sanctioned teachers would finally be resolved due to the efficient role of the Education Minister and senior officers of the department.