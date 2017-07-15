However, they had to cut short the aerial survey due to inclement weather.

“Made an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Arunachal. Due to bad weather had to cut short survey of few areas,” Khandu tweeted.

While the Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra and Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Management Kaling Moyong, Rijiju was accompanied by a Central team comprising of NITI Aayog Joint Secretary Vikram Singh Gaur, NDRF IG Ravi Joseph and MHA Disaster Management Director Gopi Chandra Chawania to assess the flood damage.

Earlier, the Union Minister accompanied by former CM Nabam Tuki visited the landslide-ravaged Laptap area, where 14 persons including five children and six women were buried alive in a major landslide, and met the members of the bereaved families. He also provided some financial assistance to the victim families.

“Met the families of deceased to provide some help. There’s massive destruction of roads, water supply, electricity, etc. Relief works are on,” Rijiju tweeted.

Khandu and Rijiju after taking off from Itanagar on a BSF helicopter made an aerial inspection of damages along Likabali-Aalo highway. However, the survey had to be cut short due to inclement weather and the team could not reach Aalo and had to fly to Pasighat.

The team took stock of the flood situation along the Pasighat-Dambuk highway. Thereafter, they flew over Namsai, Mahadevpur and Diyun area.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for prompt response by sending a Central team under Rijiju.

He said that instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners to take stock of the flood situation in their respective districts. He also said restoration works would take time as rain is unlikely to subside soon.